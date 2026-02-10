Spring Fair 2026: Weaving Tet colours through policy support

Consumers are interested in agricultural products, regional localities and essential goods. Photo: VNA

The first Spring Fair 2026 has become more than a marketplace for seasonal goods, serving instead as a meeting point for government policy and business efforts to preserve the cultural essence of Lunar New Year (Tet) through Vietnamese-made products.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the event, Hoang Dung, Director of Bac Thang Long Producing and Trading JSC, said the fair had provided both practical and moral support for enterprises in the garment and textile sector.



According to Dung, with support from the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and the organisers, her company was offered a complimentary exhibition booth, enabling it to showcase products directly to consumers.



“This is not merely financial assistance; it is an encouragement for businesses,” she said. “Without the burden of rental costs, we can focus resources on designing our display space.”



She noted that the organisation of this year’s fair sees many improvements, particularly in terms of layout planning and visitor flow, making it easier for attendees to navigate exhibition areas.



“In previous years, visitors could feel confused by mixed arrangements of booths. This year, the exhibition space is more logically organised, creating a smooth experience. The textile and fashion section is positioned prominently, with good lighting that highlights the products,” she added.



Dung said the professionally planned exhibition space had helped showcase the growing sophistication in design and quality of Vietnamese garments, strengthening consumer confidence in domestic brands.



Looking ahead, she expressed hope that trade promotion activities and public communication about such events would be expanded, and that the fair model could develop into regional linkages connecting producers and consumers across the country.



“I hope this model will not remain only in Hanoi but will grow into inter-regional trade connections, bringing northern garment products to the south and vice versa, creating a meaningful exchange in consumer culture,” she said.



Dung voiced confidence that policy support from the State, together with public backing, would help Vietnamese brands thrive in 2026./.