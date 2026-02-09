Spring Fair 2026: Traditional flavours find new pathways to market

Central Highlands region's products on display at the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026. Photo: VNA

The first Glorious Spring Fair 2026, which is underway in Hanoi from February 2 - 13, is not only a shopping destination for the Lunar New Year of the Horse, but also a rendezvous connecting businesses and cooperatives with consumers and domestic and international partners.



At the fair, products rich in traditional flavours - from confectionery and processed agricultural goods to highland tea - are presented in refreshed designs that preserve cultural identity while meeting rising market standards, opening up prospects for expanded consumption and gradual entry into export markets.



Participating in the fair with a wide range of traditional products upgraded in packaging and quality, Ngo Thi Tinh, General Director of Bao Minh Confectionery JSC, said that while the company continues to innovate in design and quality standards, it remains committed to preserving the original flavours cherished by generations of consumers. She noted that the firm has strengthened quality control from raw materials to finished products, while investing more in modern packaging to better align with contemporary tastes, with the goal of expanding its nationwide market presence and laying the groundwork for overseas expansion.



Vietnamese products enjoy a strong advantage thanks to their distinctive flavours closely tied to culture and traditional consumption habits. Maintaining this “authentic taste” in a new look gives enterprises greater confidence when engaging in trade promotion activities and approaching international markets. During the current Tet season, Tinh expressed expectation that purchasing power and revenues will improve alongside the Spring Fair.



Agricultural products from the mountainous areas also feature prominently at the event. Sen Hong Hung Thinh Cooperative from Son La province has brought both raw and processed specialties, including Seng Cu rice, dried buffalo meat and pork products, attracting consumers seeking traditionally processed highland foods. According to the cooperative’s representative Bui Duc Nghiem, visitor traffic in the early days has been strong, with positive initial feedback, particularly for processed meat products.



Jimmy Food Co., Ltd., a company with a strong export footprint in Europe, is using the fair to re-engage the domestic market. The firm specialises in ready-to-eat products made from rice and corn starch under closed production lines meeting international standards such as HACCP and Halal. While most of its output is exported to Europe, participation in the Spring Fair has helped improve brand recognition at home, with returning customers and word-of-mouth recommendations seen as encouraging signs.



For tea cooperatives, the fair serves as an opportunity to tell product stories. Ta Xua Ancient Tea Cooperative from Yen Bai showcases hand-crafted white, black and compressed teas made from centuries-old Shan Tuyet tea trees grown at high altitudes. Meanwhile, La Bang Tea Cooperative in Thai Nguyen province presents organic tea and specialty seasonal products, while working toward standardisation and higher OCOP ratings to support export ambitions.



From a trade promotion perspective, the Spring Fair 2026 goes beyond sales to function as a platform for connection, market testing and the promotion of Vietnamese product values. The enthusiasm shown by enterprises and cooperatives in the opening days reflects optimism for a buoyant shopping season, where consumer demand aligns with the sustained efforts of producers nationwide./.