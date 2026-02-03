Spring Fair 2026 showcases Vietnam’s finest performing arts

The opening ceremony of the first Spring Fair 2026. Photo: VNA

The first Spring Fair 2026 opened on February 2 at the National Exposition Centre in Dong Anh commune, Hanoi, becoming a major cultural, economic and social highlight of the Lunar New Year season.

Alongside vibrant exhibition and trade activities, a rich programme of professional performances by leading Vietnamese theatres is transforming the fair into a lively celebration of national culture and creativity.

According to the Organising Committee, the artistic programme of Spring Fair 2026 is designed to honour traditional cultural values, inspire national pride and promote confidence in Vietnam’s future. By bringing a wide range of art forms into an open, friendly public space, the fair allows audiences to experience high-quality performances in a festive setting.

One of the opening-day highlights came from the Vietnam Circus Federation, whose shows quickly captured the attention of visitors. Dazzling acts, clown performances and magic acts demonstrated the technical skill, creativity and daring spirit of Vietnamese circus artists.

Adding depth and elegance to the programme, the Vietnam National Theatre of Song, Dance and Music presents a dense line-up of carefully crafted shows. Its performances are designed as layered “Spring pictures” in which music, dance and traditional instruments blend to reflect the beauty of Vietnam across the North, Central and South. Works such as One Circle of Vietnam, Spring Melodies, Spring Market and Vietnam in My Heart, together with dances like Graceful Vietnam and Bamboo and Apricot Reunion, evoke warmth, family bonds and a strong sense of cultural roots.

The Vietnam Puppet Theatre brings colourful, accessible performances for audiences of all ages. From Shimmering Peacock and Joyful Harvest Festival to Playful Squirrels and Continuing the Story of Peace, its productions combine entertainment with gentle messages about harmony with nature, optimism and the beauty of everyday life.

A modern and youthful spirit is added by the Vietnam Youth Theatre, which introduces lively songs and short theatrical pieces such as Spring Wishes, Hanoi – Faith and Hope and Happy as Tet, spreading positive energy and a fresh spring mood throughout the fair.

Organisers say the performing arts play a central role in Spring Fair 2026, helping to create a festive atmosphere while strengthening the cultural appeal of the event. Visitors are encouraged not only to shop and explore regional products, but also to enjoy Vietnamese art in a vibrant community space.

People’s Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, Director of the Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said professional units were tasked with building festival-style programmes to maintain a lively atmosphere across the 12-day fair, with the central stage serving as the focal point for cultural activities.

People’s Artist Tong Toan Thang, Director of the Vietnam Circus Federation, added that all performances have been refreshed with strong spring colours and national identity, featuring award-winning artists to ensure both artistic quality and public appeal.

With modern stage design, innovative use of technology and a fairground filled with spring colours, regional culture and Vietnamese cuisine, Spring Fair 2026, which will run through February 13, promises to be a dynamic meeting point where artists shine and visitors immerse themselves in the joyful spirit of the new year./.