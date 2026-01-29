Spring Fair 2026 showcases Vietnamese spring culture in contemporary life

The Spring Fair 2026, themed “Connecting Prosperity – Welcoming a Glorious Spring,” will take place from February 2 to 13, 2026. Photo: VNA

The Spring Fair 2026, themed “Connecting Prosperity – Welcoming a Glorious Spring,” will take place from February 2 to 13, offering not only a large-scale trade and service event but also an important political and cultural activity to welcome the Lunar New Year.



Building on the success of the first Autumn Fair in 2025, the event reflects the government’s determination to develop the domestic market as a key pillar of the economy alongside exports and investment. It aims to stimulate production, circulation and distribution of goods for Tet consumption, helping stabilise the market and boost confidence among businesses and consumers from the start of the year.



The fair will be held at the National Exposition Centre in Dong Anh commune, covering about 100,000 square metres of indoor exhibition space and more than 45,000 square metres outdoors. Around 3,000 standard booths are expected, along with outdoor areas for cultural activities, cuisine and experiential programmes.



Designed as a modern, integrated space combining trade, industry, agriculture and culture, the fair aims to recreate a vibrant and distinctive Vietnamese spring atmosphere while ensuring effective promotion, business exchange and visitor experience for people, enterprises and international partners.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will oversee the “Essence of Vietnamese Culture” zone, featuring the “Vietnamese Spring Colours” space to introduce and gradually commercialise products of the cultural industries. An outdoor zone themed “Spring Flavours of Connection” will complement the indoor exhibitions with a warm, festive culinary experience.



Positioned as a “Journey Across Vietnam in Spring,” the fair will take visitors through different cultural regions and layers of tradition, offering a vivid sense of Tet in the context of modern life and international integration. Traditional symbols of the holiday, such as red calligraphy, yellow apricot blossoms and pink peach blossoms, will blend with festive sounds, aromas and the lively rhythm of contemporary urban life.



Through linking culture with products, tourism and hands-on experiences, the fair seeks to bring local cultural values closer to the market, allowing visitors not only to observe Tet, but to truly experience and live in its spirit.



The Spring Fair 2026 is organised under the direction of the Government and the Prime Minister, with close coordination among ministries, sectors, localities and the business community. The Ministry of Industry and Trade serves as the lead coordinating body, while relevant ministries and localities take charge of cultural, artistic, exhibition and trade activities./.