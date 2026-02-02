Spring Fair 2026 opens market opportunities for private firms, household businesses

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the opening ceremony of the first Spring Fair 2026. Photo: VNA

A noticeable feature at the fair is the proactive engagement of participating businesses. Many exhibitors completed booth setup well ahead of schedule, taking time to fine-tune details before the opening.This reflects strong expectations for the inaugural Spring Fair 2026, which enterprises view not only as a sales opportunity but also as a channel for long-term market expansion and brand positioning.Among first-time participants is Cobote, a brand specialising in coconut-based personal care products. Its booth showcases the distinctive identity of Vinh Long’s “coconut land”. According to Lai Thi Hang, Cobote’s representative in Hanoi, the company is introducing fresh coconut oil, lip balm and skincare and haircare products designed for everyday family use.Cobote’s strength lies in using entirely natural ingredients combined with modern production technology, allowing products to remain gentle while improving quality and shelf life. Hang said that although natural products do not deliver instant results like industrial cosmetics, they offer safety, comfort and natural fragrances from coconut oil and herbs. Priced accessibly, with basic items costing around 100,000 VND (3.85 USD), Cobote hopes to reach both Hanoi residents and visitors from other localities.Also from Vinh Long, Ben Tre Coconut Investment Joint Stock Company is showcasing coconut milk, coconut cream and coconut oil.Representative Tran Thi Ngoc Ha said the main goal is to strengthen the company’s presence in northern Vietnam, where growth potential remains significant. While its products are already distributed nationwide and exported to about 65 countries, the fair enables direct engagement with domestic consumers and helps expand market share.Household business Duong Tien Hai, specialising in dried shrimp and dried fish, is also fully prepared. Owner Duong Thi My Duyen said participation aims to promote local specialties to northern consumers, particularly during the Tet shopping season. By sourcing materials directly from fishermen and selling without intermediaries, the business ensures quality control and competitive pricing.From natural cosmetics and coconut products to dried seafood, each booth reflects the determination of Vietnamese enterprises and household businesses to seek markets, build brands and connect directly with consumers. As the Spring Fair 2026 opens, participants are entering a new trade promotion season with readiness and renewed expectations./.