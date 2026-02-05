Spring Fair 2026: Northwest blossoms bring mountain spring to Hanoi

Visitors enjoy stone musical instrument at the booth of Dong Nai province. Photo: VNA

Amid the lively atmosphere of the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 at the National Exposition Centre in Hanoi, the vibrant colours of flowers from Vietnam’s Northwestern region have brought the breath of the mountains to the capital.

Peach, pear, rhododendron, and mustard flowers from provinces such as Dien Bien, Son La and Lai Chau have created a vivid spring tableau that is both striking and deeply evocative.

The Northwest exhibition area stands out at the fair as a distinctive space, carrying the rustic charm of mountain villages and the gentle rhythms of life among ethnic minority communities in Vietnam’s border regions.

Nguyen Thi Kim Anh, an official from Son La Province’s Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, said the province brought hundreds of typical products to the fair, including local cuisine, cultural items and signature flowers such as peach, pear and mustard blossoms. The fair is an opportunity for provinces to introduce their natural beauty and cultural narratives most authentically.

For people in the Northwest, flowers herald the changing of seasons and symbolise the close bond between humans, nature and community. Each blossom on display carries layers of cultural meaning.

Visiting Dien Bien province’s booth, people can see highland peach blossoms, with their deep pink hues and thick petals, reflect resilience and vitality amid harsh mountain climates. For Mong and Thai ethnic communities, peach flowers symbolise good fortune, renewal and new beginnings, often appearing in homes, festivals and early-year markets as wishes for peace and prosperity.

Adding further colour, Lai Chau province’s exhibition features wild rhododendrons, which are often described as the “queen of the forest” with striking red and pink blooms. According to booth representative Bui Huy Thang, showcasing rhododendrons and peach branches is also a way to promote tourism linked with nature conservation and sustainable development.

Visitors noted that the flowers are intertwined with cuisine and handicrafts, highlighting the deep connection between nature and daily life. Each booth is designed as an experiential space where visitors can admire flowers, sample local food and learn about spring customs and festivals.

Against the backdrop of modern urban life, the Northwest blossoms offer a meaningful pause, reminding visitors of pristine natural beauty, cultural richness and the shared responsibility to preserve these enduring values as Vietnam continues to grow and integrate with the world./.