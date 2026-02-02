Spring Fair 2026 must become national consumer festival: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the opening ceremony. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the opening of the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 themed “Connecting Prosperity – Welcoming a Glorious Spring” at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hanoi’s outlying Dong Anh commune on February 2, urging it to become a national consumer festival.



In his speech, PM Chinh described the fair as a follow-on to the exhibition on national achievements marking 80 years of the journey of independence – freedom – happiness, which drew unprecedented scale and attention. He also cited a series of major events at the VEC, including the country’s first “national mega fair” - the Autumn Fair 2025.



The PM commended the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), along with ministries, agencies, localities, and businesses, particularly Vingroup, and the public, including foreign friends, for their unity, concerted efforts in staging the first Spring Fair 2026.



He hoped that the fair would become a bridge weaving Vietnam’s cultural industries into broader global, regional and domestic trade flows.



The Government leader asked the MoIT to offer optimal conditions for its success. Relevant stakeholders were urged to treat the event as a strategic stepping stone toward a standardised the national fair format up to international standards, aiming to cement Vietnam’s reputation as a reliable host for major trade exhibitions on the world and regional maps as early as 2026.



Ministries, agencies, units, and localities must proactively renew their mindset, shifting from merely “displaying goods” to “spreading values.” They were encouraged to use more digital tools for supply-demand matching and market regional specialties and One Commune One Product (OCOP) items to draw Vietnamese brands nearer to international friends. At the same time, they should actively hold distinctive cultural, musical, and experiential exchanges that infuse energy and deliver real value to attendees.



Business associations, corporations, and enterprises must lead with entrepreneurial zeal, spearhead transformative growth, forge deeper partnerships, and anchor themselves more securely in both global and domestic supply chains. Such efforts, he noted, would prove that Vietnamese products can conquer global markets not just on superior quality, but through cultural identity, social responsibility, and enduring community values.



Turning to international organsations and partners, he invited them to transcend guest status and become active connectors, trusted partners, and negotiators, accelerating the inflow of cutting-edge technologies, quality capital, and global sustainable consumption trends into Vietnam with greater speed, breadth, and impact.



On the occasion, the PM, joined by leaders of local ministries and agencies, toured a “spring journey” across Vietnam via eight thematic zones, where economic, cultural, and creative values converge.



Running February 2–13 and open daily from 9:00 to 21:00, the fair stands as a flagship national trade promotion event. It kicks off an annual series of major fairs designed to ignite consumer spending, fortify the domestic market, amplify Vietnamese brands amid Lunar New Year festivities, and deepen ties in investment, commerce, and culture.



It draws 2,500 enterprises operating 3,000 booths across over 100,000 sq.m of indoor space and more than 45,000 sq.m outdoors./.