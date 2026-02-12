Spring Fair 2026 elevates trade promotion in tandem with market development: official

Consumers are interested in agricultural products, regional localities and essential goods. Photo: VNA

As the domestic market remains a key pillar of the economy, the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 has highlighted the success of updating trade promotion methods in a more meaningful way, closely tying product promotion, distribution connections, and consumer demand stimulation.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said that this model should be replicated to enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods and foster a stable, sustainable domestic market.



Assessing the overall outcomes, Phu noted that the event successfully created a vibrant Tet (Lunar New Year) and Spring festive space that went beyond conventional buying and selling activities. It combined business and production showcases with performances of both traditional and contemporary folk arts, thereby promoting product brands, regional identities and national pride in Vietnamese goods.



In 10 days, the fair attracted around 500,000 visitors, including international delegations from India, the Philippines, Belgium, the Republic of Korea, Japan and China seeking partnership opportunities. Participating businesses shared promising daily revenues, ranging from a few million to hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong, with about 75% seeing strong growth during busy weekend peaks. Notably, these localities included Hanoi, Ca Mau, and Lao Cai.



In addition, communications efforts amplifying outreach also achieved strong results, thanks to the coordinated engagement of press agencies and digital media platforms. Information about the fair was featured in thousands of news articles and hundreds of posts on social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, generating hundreds of thousands of views each day, said Phu.



The official highlighted that the quality of supply–demand connectivity has improved significantly, as the fair evolved into a substantive trade platform linking producers, distributors and consumers. Through exhibition zones and thematic forums, enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized firms, were able to expand retail networks and directly access target markets.



The integration of cultural experiences was described as creating a distinctive “touchpoint” that stimulated consumer interest.



Building on the success of the first Spring Fair, Phu shared that the MoIT has learned four key lessons: aligning fairs with the national trade promotion strategy instead of isolated sales events, prioritising consumer trust through quality standards, boosting supply–demand connections into lasting contracts, and weaving in cultural elements to create a unique identity for Vietnamese trade fairs.



The lessons are an important foundation for the ministry to refine the organisation of national trade fairs and exhibitions more professionally, enhancing national trade promotion capacity and supporting the business community in achieving stable development in both domestic and international markets, the official added./.