Spring Fair 2026 celebrates centuries-old crafts in modern Tet setting

Young visitors come to enjoy their time at the booth of Chuong conical hat making village at the Glorious Spring Fair 2026 in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

The ongoing Glorious Spring Fair 2026 brings together booths from centuries-old craft villages nationwide, displaying a rich selection of traditional handicrafts and unique stories behind each one.

More than a marketplace, the event offers visitors direct access to live demonstrations of age-old production methods, personal interaction with master artisans, and hands-on workshops that let them create their own pieces.

Chuong conical hat booth shines in Tet hues

Artisan Dang Van Bien create rice-dough figurines, also called "To He", at the Glorious Spring Fair 2026. Photo: VNA

The display from Chuong conical hat village has attracted throngs of visitors with its collection adorned in bright Tet-inspired patterns and festive colours. A specially arranged photo corner beside the booth adds to the festive draw.

Far beyond practical headwear for sun or rain, Chuong’s conical hats serve as finely hand-painted artworks that depict pastoral scenes, iconic Vietnamese landmarks, and the apricot and peach blossoms emblematic of Lunar New Year (Tet) celebrations.

When an artisan guided visitors step-by-step through the traditional hat-making process, scores attended interactive sessions, customising their own conical hats right there on the spot.

The booth appealed not only to younger crowds but also drew a steady flow of middle-aged buyers acquiring hats for auspicious use at the start of the lunar year.

Traditional crafts evolve to meet contemporary tastes

Artisan Dang Van Bien, who hails from Xuan La hamlet in Hanoi’s Phuong Duc commune, is one of the last remaining practitioners of the “To He” rice-dough figurine tradition in a village whose craft dates back more than three centuries. The intricate detail and inventive spirit of each figurine have consistently pulled visitors to his display.

Bien estimated that roughly 50 villagers still carry on the trade, and the majority of them are elderly. For those who persist, “To He” is much more than a means of livelihood; it carries deep cultural and spiritual meaning.

In earlier times, “To He” pieces typically depicted the 12 zodiac animals and everyday creatures, hawked at markets over several days. Modern tastes have reshaped the repertoire: children now seek out familiar cartoon figures while Tet brings surging demand for seasonal symbols such as five-fruit trays and banh chung (square glutinous rice cake).

To their glossy finish and vibrant colours, “To He” figures are briefly dipped in boiling water after moulding, a simple technique that allows them to remain intact for one to two years.

According to Bien, most buyers are children accompanied by their families. Smaller and lower-priced items proved to be the best sellers./.