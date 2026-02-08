Spring Fair 2026 attracts interest from JETRO Hanoi, Chinese partners

Chief representative Ozasa Haruhiko (centre) of the JETRO Office in Hanoi visits a booth at the first Glorious Spring Fair on February 6. Photo: VNA

During the visit, the delegation toured exhibition booths from various localities.At the booth of Hue city, they expressed strong interest in and high evaluation for traditional handicrafts reflecting the local distinctive cultural identity. At those representing Thanh Hoa, Dong Thap and other localities, typical agricultural products such as melons and tomatoes, produced under VietGAP and organic standards, as well as agricultural products processed using high technology, also drew attention from JETRO.The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and JETRO Hanoi have so far jointly carried out numerous trade promotion activities, helping enterprises from the two countries strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors and contributing to the expansion of bilateral trade.Japan remains one of Vietnam’s largest trade and investment partners, as well as a key export market for several of the Southeast Asian country’s principal commodities.Earlier, on the afternoon of February 5, a delegation from the China International Import Expo Bureau led by its deputy director-general Li Guoqing visited the Spring Fair at the invitation of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency.The delegation surveyed a wide range of exhibition booths and products on display. At the locality-themed zone – Ho Chi Minh City, they spent considerable time learning about processed agricultural products and high-tech items, praising the diversity and quality of the exhibits./.