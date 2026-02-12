Spring Calligraphy Festival 2026 opens in Hanoi

The central highlight of the Spring Calligraphy Festival 2026 is the tradition of requesting New Year calligraphy at 35 dedicated booths. Photo: VNA

The festival will run daily from 8:00 to 22:00 through March 1, corresponding to the 13th day of the first lunar month.In his opening speech, Director of the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities Le Xuan Kieu described the event as more than a venue to admire or request auspicious calligraphy; it is a living tribute to the timeless spirit of learning, respect for moral values, and the pursuit of truth, goodness and beauty.This year’s event also coincides with the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam, Vietnam’s first national university, reaffirming the Temple of Literature’s foundational role in the nation’s educational tradition and its centuries-old tradition of honouring educators and nurturing talent in in the historic cradle of Thang Long – Hanoi.A central attraction remains the traditional New Year calligraphy request activity, featuring 35 booths staffed by calligraphers selected through a rigorous, transparent evaluation process.A broad lineup of activities are designed to appeal to diverse audiences, including heritage education sessions to stir the mind, tranquil reading corners to soothe the soul, and enchanting exhibitions of traditional craft village products, folk games, traditional chess, lion dances, and live performances of classical Vietnamese art forms like quan họ folk duet singing, ca tru ceremonial singing, and cheo traditional opera.Visitors can also explore an exhibition on the millennium of learning, together with two thematic displays titled “Horse returns to the city” and “Stone steles forever in history”./.