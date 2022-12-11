Spreading a love of Hanoi on “zero dong” tours

Would you like to take a tour around Hanoi for free, accompanied by young and enthusiastic students? It’s quite easy. All foreign tourists need do is register on the website of Hanoikids and wait for a tour.

The Hanoikids Club organises regular “zero dong” tours for foreigners to create an effective English language environment for students.

After registering on the Hanoikids website, tourists only pay costs associated with any travel, entry tickets, and food and drinks consumed during the tour.

Founded in 2006, Hanoikids has a total of 800 members.

It works under the slogan “Become a small ambassador of Hanoi”.

With the power of youth and a positive effect, Hanoikids receives good reviews on many tourist websites.

It has become a bridge for spreading a love of Hanoi among foreign visitors./.