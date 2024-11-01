Spotlight on Vietnam: Can the silver screen boost tourism?

Ha Long Bay in Kong Skull Island trailer

Vietnam's tourism and cinema industries are aligning like never before, with policies fostering collaboration between the two sectors. However, effectively promoting Vietnamese tourism through cinema in foreign markets remains an uphill battle.

A key initiative is the upcoming tourism-cinema promotion programme in the US. But for this international push to resonate, Vietnam must first scrutinise its current policies and realities. Are they genuinely enabling cinema to soar and drive tourism? What hurdles need to be removed to effectively boost tourism through the silver screen?

Cultural tourism is a pillar of the Vietnam Cultural Industries Development Strategy to 2020, with a vision to 2030. To draw domestic and foreign film crews, more open and supportive mechanisms and policies are essential.

Deputy Director of the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Quoc Viet highlighted administrative reforms such as streamlined processes and digital transformation. The department has also developed incentives, tax reductions and resource allocation to facilitate foreign filmmakers in Vietnam.

"We've learned from global leaders like France and Singapore to create a favourable legal framework to draw interest," he said.

Are Policies Truly Open?

Discussing whether Vietnam's policies are genuinely open and effective in attracting film crews and positioning the country as a future global filming destination, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Film Development Association and former Director of the Cinema Department Ngo Phuong Lan noted that the 2022 Cinema Law features simplified procedures for foreign films.

She explained that previously, if a foreign film shot only 10% of its scenes in Vietnam, the Government would still require approval of the entire script. Now, only a summary of the scenes not filmed in Vietnam is needed, while full script approval is only required for the parts shot in Vietnam.

Regarding financial mechanisms and policies, she expressed full support for Decree 41, which includes tax reductions and incentives for filmmakers. However, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST), and tax authorities must issue specific guidelines under the law to create a truly favourable legal environment for filmmakers.

Call for multidimensional coordination mechanism

The recent policy changes are just the first steps, as experts noted. A long-term strategy is still needed for sustainable development between tourism and cinema. This includes creating strong links between tourism businesses, filmmakers, local authorities, and Government agencies to develop cinema-related tourism products.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong revealed that the Prime Minister will soon task the MCST with coordinating with various sectors to develop a strategy for the growth of Vietnam's cultural industries with a vision to 2045.

Industry leaders also advocated for hosting film-tourism promotion events in Vietnam, inviting international directors and film crews to explore mutual benefits directly with local "hosts”.

The stage is set, the cameras are rolling, and Vietnam is ready for its close-up. But to truly capitalise on the power of cinema to boost tourism, it's clear that open policies, coordinated efforts and long-term strategies are not just plot points – they are the keys to a blockbuster success./.