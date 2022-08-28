Sports tourism in Lao Cai reels in the tourists

Sports tourism and traditional culture within the autumn festival 2022 in Bat Xat district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have attracted over 60,000 visitors, contributing to promoting new entertainment tourism products in the community.

Tourism products in the series of four-season festivals of Lao Cai always attract a great number of tourists who love adventure and discovery tours.

As part of the festival's activities, the “Flying over the golden paddies” performance, which organised in Den Thang, Sang Ma Sao and Muong Hum communes, is one of the most novel and adventurous experiences attracting holiday-makers.

Many tourists choose to conquer Bat Xat by paragliding – the sport helps participants to rise up, and see the majestic mountains and amazing terraced rice fields from above.

The sport attracted 66 riders from the Hanoi Paragliding Club. The Northeast Paragliding Club also organised the paragliding for 30 visitors. The event also attracted about 1,500 visitors and locals.

An off-road driving performance programme was also held in Ban Vuoc commune, Bat Xat district, attracting the attention of locals and tourists, and those who love off-road events.

Some 25 athletes from clubs inside and outside the province showed their off-road driving skills on the backroads throughout the district.

The local authority also hosted a marathon tournament, and water sports such as SUP (Standup Paddle Board) rowing and Kayak.

Sports tourism activities on August 13-14 in Bat Xat attracted over 3,500 visitors and locals.

According to Vice Chairman of the district People’s Committee Pham Nang Chung, ensuring the safety of visitors when attending the autumn festival is the top priority of the organising board. Keeping people safe and having fun with new tourists to the community is what it is all about, he said./.