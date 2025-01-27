Sport, cultural events promote solidarity among OVs in Cuba

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba recently organised a “Xuan Que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme to welcome the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) - the most important festival of Vietnam in a year, bringing together crowds of Vietnamese people living, working and studying in the Latin American nation.

In his speech at the annual event, which also aims to promote and honour the solidarity of the Vietnamese community in Cuba, Ambassador Le Quang Long highlighted the community's role as a bridge strengthening the special friendship between the two countries.

The solidarity and determination of Vietnamese people in Cuba to preserve the national cultural identity, language, and traditions serve as a solid foundation for bilateral relations, he said.

He provided an overview of the achievements in economic development, tourism, investment, and social welfare that Vietnam attained last year, attributing the results to substantial contributions by overseas Vietnamese (OVs), including those in Cuba.

The Vietnam - Cuba friendship is a living testament to international solidarity, the diplomat stated, affirming that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always remember the immense support that Cuba has given to Vietnam's struggle for national defence and construction.

He announced that during the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Year 2025 to mark the 65th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties (December 2, 1960 - 2025), the two countries will organise many commemorative activities and promote cooperation in multiple areas to further strengthen the special friendship.

Meanwhile, a football tournament to welcome Tet and connect the Vietnamese community in Cuba was jointly held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) chapter in Cuba and the embassy on January 25.

The annual tournament gathered three teams playing in a round-robin format. The one with the highest score and goal difference won the championship.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Long highlighted the significance of the event, saying that it helped strengthen the solidarity among Vietnamese expats in Cuba.

He expressed his hope that the HCMYU chapter in Cuba will continue to organise sports, cultural, and educational activities to help young OVs improve their health and knowledge to become good citizens, thus contributing to the development and prosperity of Vietnam./.