Spokeswoman: citizen protection for Vietnamese nationals going on

The Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department is working with domestic authorities to verify the identity of and provide citizen protection measures for Vietnamese nationals who recently escaped from a casino in Cambodia’s Kandal province and swam across Binh Ghi River to return home, said spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang on August 20.

Hang added that the ministry asked the Vietnamese representative agencies in Cambodia to contact the host authorities and inspect the casino in Chrey Thum hamlet, Sampeou Poun commune, Kaoh Thom district.

It also asked the Cambodian side to assist in finding the person who went missing and investigate the case.

The Foreign Ministry and Vietnamese representative agencies in Cambodia will continue keeping close track of the case as well as situation of Vietnamese guest workers, thus offering timely and necessary citizen protection measures and protecting legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens, she said.

According to her, the Foreign Ministry and Vietnamese representative agencies in Cambodia have saved and brought home over 500 citizens who were lured into working there, as well as offered support in procedures to thousands of others.

The Foreign Ministry asked concerned agencies and domestic press to raise awareness of outgoing Vietnamese guest workers, she said.



Earlier on August 18 morning, a group of Vietnamese nationals were arrested by An Giang Border Guards.

They said a total of 42 people tried to escape from the casino. Some have sustained minor injuries. One person is missing and another, a 16-year-old male from Kon Tum province, was caught by the casino staff in his attempt to escape./.