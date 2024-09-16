Special TV programme held in support of typhoon victims

PM Pham Minh Chinh addresses the TV programme held on September 15. (Photo: VNA)

A special television programme was held by Vietnam Television (VTV) in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 15 to show support for people in the areas hit by super Typhoon Yagi and its accompanying flooding and landslides.

The event was also attended by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, and many other officials.

PM Chinh and other participants observed a minute of silence in commemoration of those dying in the disasters on recent days.

Through TV reports, guests’ sharing of thoughts, and musical performances, the programme looked back on the severe impacts of Typhoon Yagi, downpour, flooding, and landslides, resulting in heavy human and property losses, in the northern region.

It also told inspiring and moving stories about disaster response and aftermath settlement efforts, conveying a message that in their position, each Vietnamese can serve as a source of support for compatriots and the country in trying times.

The event also affirmed that amidst difficult and painful circumstances, the unyieldingness, solidarity, compatriot bonds and creativity, which are precious traditions of the nation, are the most steadfast source of spiritual support.

At the programme, PM Chinh presented gifts and gave encouragement to Nguyen Quoc Bao, born in 2016, whose father and elder sister were washed away by a flood while the three were riding a motorbike through a bridge in Cau Treo hamlet of Yen Thuan commune, Ham Yen district, Tuyen Quang province.

He also appreciated Captain Luc Van Nguyen, a policeman in Yen Thuan commune, who saved the boy from the flood and decided to sponsor Bao until he reaches the age of 18.