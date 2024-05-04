Making news
Special stamp set marks 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory
The set, designed by artist Nguyen Du from the Vietnam Post Corporation, features four stamps arranged in a panoramic layout.
Each stamp measures 43 x 32 mm while the entire set measures 172 x 32 mm. It depicts a narrative of the heroic past and the bright future of Dien Bien Phu, from the glorious past to the promising future.
On March 13, 1954, the Vietnamese revolutionary army launched the first attack against the French colonialists’ heavily fortified base of Dien Bien Phu, starting a 56-day historic campaign whose victory directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina.
President Ho Chi Minh affirmed that the Dien Bien Phu Victory was a brilliant milestone in history that directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords. It also created a foundation and conditions for the Vietnamese people to secure victory in the resistance war against the US, liberate the South, and reunify the country in 1975.
Seventy years have passed, but the victory remains a source of pride of the Vietnamese people due to its global significance./.