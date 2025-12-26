Special publication on Vietnam-Cuba brotherhood launched

Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes (second from left) and delegates at the launch of the special publication. (Photo: VNA)

The World and Vietnam Report under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 25 launched a special publication featuring 65 years of brotherhood between Vietnam and Cuba to mark the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (1960–2025) and the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Year 2025.



The event was attended by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang; Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes and his spouse; Palestinian Ambassador and Head of the Diplomatic Corps in Vietnam Saadi Salama, along with representatives of central agencies, ministries, and sectors, as well as former ambassadors and experts who studied and worked in Vietnam and Cuba.



Nguyen Truong Son, Editor-in-Chief of the World and Vietnam Report, said the publication is the result of dedicated and enthusiastic efforts, from drafting, inviting contributions, designing, and printing to bilingual Vietnamese–Spanish translation, aimed at making it not only a journalistic product but also a valuable reference for research in the years ahead.



The publication features messages from top Party and State leaders of both countries, along with memories and reflections of generations of diplomats, scholars, and experts, highlighting the political and diplomatic depth, and enduring continuity of the special friendship through generations.



Expressing appreciation for the publication, Ambassador Rogelio Polanco Fuentes stressed that it is a meaningful contribution, with its articles serving as vivid testimony to the steadfast and loyal friendship nurtured over the past 65 years. He affirmed that the friendship fostered by President Ho Chi Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro has become a model of special relations between the two Parties, States, and peoples.



The ambassador noted that despite global uncertainties, Vietnam and Cuba remain committed to building socialism for social justice and people’s well-being. He expressed his belief that the publication will help promote and educate future generations on this treasured friendship.



Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang speaks at the launch ceremony of the special publication (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister Giang emphasised that the 180-page publication, with its rich content, is a practical effort to honour an exemplary and unprecedented relationship in international relations, while meaningfully concluding the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Year 2025.



He affirmed that the message conveyed is not only one of remembrance but also of commitment to the future - continuing history to build development, and serving as a cornerstone for a new stage of cooperation.



Though 180 pages cannot fully capture the heroic 65-year journey, it reflects determination and hope for a bright future for both nations, he stated, calling on relevant agencies to continue supporting the wide dissemination of the publication in both nations./.

