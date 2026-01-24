Special music shows celebrate success of 14th National Party Congress

The event consists of an opening segment, a ceremony and an emotional and grand artistic performance. Photo: VNA

Special music shows were held in Hanoi and northern Ninh Binh province on January 23 evening in celebration of the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Party’s 96th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930–2026).



The Hanoi event, themed “Under the glorious flag of the Party”, took place at My Dinh Stadium. It saw the presence of Party General Secretary To Lam, incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front, along with representatives of socio-political organisations, agencies, sectors, and the public.

In his opening remarks, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc said the programme was an occasion for local officials, Party members, and people to demonstrate the strong faith in the Party and express profound gratitude to great President Ho Chi Minh, generations of revolutionaries, war heroes and martyrs, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, as well as those laying down their lives and dedicating themselves to national independence, freedom, and the people’s happiness.



He said the success of the 14th National Party Congress serves as a powerful call to action, inspiring the Hanoi Party organisation, administration, and people to act decisively with a pioneering and exemplary spirit.

Party General Secretary To Lam and other delegates view the programme. Photo: VNA

Embracing its special responsibility and honour, Hanoi is determined to make comprehensive reforms, effectively mobilise all resources, and uphold its thousand-year cultural and heroic traditions to build a civilised and modern capital worthy of the trust and affection of compatriots nationwide, he added.



The special show, featuring many famous artists and a large number of professional and amateur performers, served as a warm congratulation on the success of the 14th National Party Congress. It also conveyed a message about the unwavering faith in the Party's leadership, the strength of great national solidarity, and the aspiration for a prosperous and strong Vietnam.

It concluded with a large-scale fireworks display lighting up the night sky of Hanoi.



In Hoa Lu ward of Ninh Binh province, a similar event took place on January 23 evening to mark the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the Party’s 96th anniversary.



It featured meticulously choreographed and meaningful performances blending traditional and contemporary art forms. They honoured the Party and great President Ho Chi Minh while expressing a profound love for the homeland and praising the scenic beauty and revolutionary traditions of Ninh Binh province.



The event also demonstrated the local Party organisation, administration, and people’s resolve to join the entire country on the development path in the new era./.