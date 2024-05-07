Special music show marks 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory

A special music show was held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Dien Bien Phu city, the northwestern province of Dien Bien, on May 6 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024).



The event saw the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai, and Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.



It was also attended by many incumbent and former officials, international guests, and local people.



In his opening remarks, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung looked back on the Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago, affirming the Party’s right and creative policy on the resistance war.



The music programme aimed to connect the past, the present and the future and depict a period when all people followed the Party’s appeal to contribute to the fight, thus helping the audience further understand the significance of the victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”, he noted.



The event concluded with a fireworks display lighting up the night sky of Dien Bien Phu city.



Earlier on May 6, the Nhan dan (People) Newspaper opened an interactive exhibition on the panorama painting depicting the Dien Bien Phu battlefield at its headquarters in Hanoi and the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum in Dien Bien Phu city.



Visitors can enjoy the panoramic painting via its 360-degree model using the augmented reality technology at the display, open for free from May 7 to 12.



The original panorama painting, showcased at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum, depicts the Dien Bien Phu battlefield in different times from late 1953 to May 7, 1954. It features 4,500 characters and describes the entire battle, including the opening combat at Him Lam Hill, the Hill A1 battle, and the ultimate triumph.



It took nearly 100 painters almost two and a half years to create this artwork, which was unveiled in March this year./.