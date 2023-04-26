Making news
Special music show marks 50 years of Vietnam - Argentina diplomatic ties
The event was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Argentine Ministry of Culture on the occasion of Chairman Hue’s official visit to Argentina. It also formed part of the Vietnamese Culture Day in the Latin American country.
Recalling the historic milestones during the 50 years of bilateral diplomatic ties, Argentine Minister of Culture Tristan Bauer stressed that Argentina was one of the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, which has become an important partner of his country in Southeast Asia after several decades thanks to the two economies’ complementarity, sound political ties, along with people-to-people and cultural exchanges.
Despite geographical distance, Vietnam and Argentina share common values, he noted, elaborating that they struggled for national independence and defended it. Both have also engaged in the international system that features mutual respect, friendly cooperation, and the principle of equality among the nations, and both understand that this is best path for countries to ensure a better future for all people.
For his part, Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung highlighted the historic meeting between the two nations 111 years ago when late Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh arrived in Argentina on his journey to seek ways for national salvation.
He affirmed that over the last 50 years, the friendship and cooperation between the two countries have been making substantial strides and developing strongly. Particularly, bilateral cooperation has been promoted even more in multiple spheres since their comprehensive partnership was set up in 2010.
The official visit by NA Chairman Hue has further intensified the countries’ parliamentary ties and comprehensive partnership, he went on.
Minister Hung also underlined concrete results in cultural, sports, and tourism connections, which boast much potential for growing further.
Also on April 25, Chairman Hue and other members of the Vietnamese delegation cut the ribbon to open a photo exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh.
The exhibition reflects the late President as a simple man but also a great and beloved leader of Vietnam, a great man of culture, and a symbol of the struggle for independence and freedom. Notably, many photos on display spotlight his journey to seek ways for national salvation in the early 20th century, including his arrivals in Argentina and Uruguay in 1912./.