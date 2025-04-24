Special exhibition on national reunification opens in Hanoi

Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum Vu Manh Ha (Photo: VNA)

A special exhibition opened on April 23 at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 –2025).

Speaking at the opening, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum Vu Manh Ha emphasised the historic significance of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, culminating in the Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which led to the complete liberation of southern Vietnam and national reunification. This victory marked the end of the three-decade resistance and opened a new era of independence, freedom, reunification, and national construction and defence.

The exhibition features over 300 photographs, documents, and artifacts, including original items on public display for the first time. It highlights the national unity and determination that led to the victory, as well as the achievements Vietnam has gained over the past five decades.

According to the organisers, the exhibition aims to deepen public understanding of the historic and contemporary value of the 1975 event, and inspire continued dedication to national development.

The exhibition will run through August 10./.