SPECIAL COMMUNIQUÉ on Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s passing away

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. Photo: VNA

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the bereaved family, announce with great sadness:

Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, born on 14 April 1944 Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh Rural District, Hanoi, currently residing at No. 5, Thien Quang St, Nguyen Du Ward, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi. Joined the public service in 1967, inducted into the Communist Party of Vietnam on 19 December 1967. Member of the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th Party Central Committee. Member of the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th Politburo. Member of the 8th Politburo Standing Committee. President of the 11th and 12th Legislatures of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. General Secretary of the 11th, 12th and 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for 2016 – 2021, Chairman of the National Defense and Security Council, Secretary of the Central Military Commission. Member of the Central Public Security Standing Party Committee. Chairman of the Central Steering Committee on preventing and combating corruption and wrongdoing. Member of the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th Legislatures of the National Assembly.

After a period of serious illness, despite the tireless treatment efforts from the Party, State and the collective of leading doctors and experts, and the utmost care from his family, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, due to old age and grave illness, passed away at 1:38pm on 19 July 2024 (14 June of the Year of the Dragon, Lunar Calendar), Military Hospital 108, Ha Noi, at the age of 80.

Throughout his 60 years of service, Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong made numerous extraordinary contributions to the prideworthy revolutionary cause of the Party and nation. He was awarded the Order of the Gold Star, Medal of 55 years of Party Membership, and many other Vietnamese and international honors.

The passing of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is an immense loss to our Party, State and People, and to his family. In mourning and remembrance for his departure, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front hereby decide that the funerary service for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong be held as a State Funeral.

THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF VIETNAM

THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM

THE PRESIDENT OF THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM

THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE OF THE VIETNAM FATHERLAND FRONT