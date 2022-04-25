Special “ao dai” show honours cultural values of Vietnam

A special “ao dai” (traditional long dress of Vietnam) show was held at Yen Tu historic and landscape site in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Uong Bi district on April 23, aiming to honour the beauty of "ao dai" and promote the nation’s cultural values.



Twelve collections of renowned designers were showed off at the event. Particularly, it drew the participation of foreign ambassadors and representatives of international organisations in Vietnam as well as artists and models.



The event, jointly held by the provincial Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the People’s Committee of Uong Bi city, is part of Ao dai Festival Quang Ninh 2022 - a programme devised to attract more tourists after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for a long time.



It is expected to bring many emotions to the viewers, contributing to honouring the Vietnamese ao dai and promoting the image of Yen Tu sacred mountain in particular, as well as tourism in Uong Bi and Quang Ninh province at the same time.

The province has set the target of welcoming 10 million visitors, including 1.5 million foreigners this year./.