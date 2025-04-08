Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez starts official visit to Vietnam

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrives at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Hanoi on April 8 evening, beginning his official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

PM Sánchez is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares Bueno; Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food Luis Planas Puchades; Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Carmen Cano de Lasala; Secretary of State for Economy and the G20 at the Office of the Spanish PM Manuel De la Rocha Vázquez; Secretary of State for Trade Amparo López Senovilla; Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs at the PM Office Emma Aparici Vázquez de Parga, among others.

The delegation was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung and Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Doan Thanh Song, among others.

Ahead of the visit, the Spanish PM hailed Vietnam as a magnet for foreign investment, noting that Spanish companies and leaders in infrastructure and renewable energy sectors stand to push important business opportunities in Vietnam on the back of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Doan Thanh Song called the visit a milestone - the first by a Spanish PM since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1977 and the first high-level Spanish visit since King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia’s trip in 2006.

Song described the visit as a proof of robust ties across multiple domains, from politics to economy, trade and investment, culture, defence, security, education - training, and transport. The timing of the visit is especially meaningful as it comes shortly after the two countries celebrated the 15th anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2024 and ahead of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung (R) welcomes Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the airport. (Photo: VNA)

Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Carmen Cano de Lasala, meanwhile, noted Spain’s pioneering role as the first EU nation to sign a Strategic Partnership with Vietnam in 2009 and among the first countries to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement. This clearly reflects the desire to fully exploit the untapped potential of bilateral partnership, she said.

The diplomat said collaboration agreements spanning investment, agriculture, political consultations, culture and sports, and cooperation between diplomatic academies are scheduled to be signed during the visit. The Spanish side pledged to elevate bilateral relations to a new height, she added./.