Soviet Peace Fund leader hails Vietnam’s 80-year journey of success

Victor Petrov, General Secretary of the Soviet Peace Fund, talks to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Russia. Photo: VNA



Vietnam’s success began at Ba Dinh Square, when the country chose the right path, according to Victor Petrov, General Secretary of the Soviet Peace Fund.

Today, no one can deny Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in the economy, culture, diplomacy, science, education, health care, and virtually every field of life over the past 80 years since independence, especially since the national reunification, Petrov, who is also a former member of the Asia-Africa Solidarity Committee and the Soviet Union's committee for supporting Vietnam, said in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Russia.

Discussing the factors behind the nation’s success, he highlighted the role of people-to-people diplomacy, noting that Vietnam has actively and effectively used this as an important pillar to secure a peaceful, friendly, and cooperative environment, foster economic and trade development, disseminate policies, and promote the country’s image worldwide.

He recalled the Vietnamese Culture Festival held at Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow, which drew millions of visitors and reflected admiration for the country. He also mentioned the participation of the Vietnam People’s Army delegation in the military parade on Red Square on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, describing it as a symbolic moment that helped raise the country’s profile.

Petrov cited Nikolai Kolesnik, Chairman of the Russian War Veterans’ Association and a former expert in Vietnam, as noting that the training modules Soviet specialists expected to take six months to teach Vietnam’s missile force were mastered in just three months. This, Petrov said, demonstrates that even in peacetime, Vietnamese people retain the determination and spirit forged in wartime, coupled with perseverance and strong faith in their mission and lofty goals. These qualities, he added, have also been key to Vietnam’s present-day successes.

On Vietnam’s development prospects, he recalled the visit to Russia by Party General Secretary To Lam in May this year. During the trip, Petrov attended a meeting between the Vietnamese Party leader and Russian intellectuals and international friends, where he heard firsthand about Vietnam’s current situation, development orientations, and cooperation prospects.

He observed that Vietnam is entering a new stage of economic growth with long-term plans and emphasis on the foreign policy and substantive economic cooperation, which has generated strong confidence in the country’s future.

He also noted the confidence of Vietnam’s young generation, the reformed mindset in governance, and the country’s deepening integration into the world. With a young population, creativity, and firm political stability, Vietnam, possesses immense potential. Its position is steadily rising, making it an important partner and trusted friend of many nations.

On that basis, Petrov expressed his belief that Vietnam will continue to advance in the new era and become one of the outstanding success stories of the 21st century./.