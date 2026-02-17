Southern region in spring: pilgrimage, leisure, festive spirit

People offer prayers for peace and good fortune in the New Year. Photo: VNA

As the largest spring pilgrimage site in the southern region, Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh draws throngs of visitors who come for incense offerings, cable-car rides, mountain trekking, cloud hunting and enjoying simple vegetarian dishes. The majestic landscape creates a sacred yet relaxing atmosphere, ideal for short spring trips.Held in mid-first lunar month, the Thien Hau Temple Festival features a large-scale procession, lion–dragon dances and resounding drums. Beyond the rituals, visitors can immerse themselves in festive activities and street food, reflecting the lively urban culture of the South.One of the Mekong Delta’s largest folk belief festivals, the Ba Chua Xu Festival spans several days with traditional rituals, folk art performances, rural markets and riverine cuisine. Many visitors combine their pilgrimage with trips to Sam Mountain, Cham villages and nearby eco-tourism sites.Amid the city’s bustle, the festival at Tran Hung Dao Temple in Ho Chi Minh City retains a quiet atmosphere. In the early days of the year, people come to pray for national peace and prosperity while learning about the nation’s historical and cultural heritage values. Its compact setting suits day trips for families.Across the Mekong Delta, spring festivals blend extended Tet markets, village festivals, folk games and traditional Don ca tai tu (southern amateur music) performances. Visitors can pair temple visits with orchard tours, soaking up the unhurried rhythm that defines life in southern Vietnam./.