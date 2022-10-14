Southeast Asia’s longest 220kV offshore power line put into operation

The longest 220kV offshore overhead power transmission line in Southeast Asia, connecting the mainland of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and its resort island Phu Quoc, was put into operation on October 14.



The project, connecting Kien Binh commune of Kien Luong district in the mainland and Phu Quoc Island, has been developed by Vietnam Electricity (EVN)’s Southern Power Company (EVNSPC) with a total investment of over 2.2 trillion VND (nearly 90.4 million USD).



Construction of the 80.4-km power line started in March 2019. It consists of 169 transmission towers, including 117 installed at sea across a distance of 64.7km.



According to Nguyen Phuoc Duc, director general of EVNSPC, completion of the project is expected to ensure stable supply for Phu Quoc, easing overloading for the existing undersea 110kV power cable.



Since 2019, the corporation has implemented a series of projects with a total investment of more than 4 trillion billion VND to improve the power supply capacity to meet the increasing demand for electricity in the resort island./.