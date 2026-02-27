South Sudan keen on all-around collaboration with Vietnam

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and South Sudan Nguyen Nam Duong (L) presents gift to South Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Monday Semaya Kumba. Photo: VNA

South Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Monday Semaya Kumba has proposed fostering ties with Vietnam in economy, trade, agriculture, education - training, oil and gas, information technology, and people-to-people exchanges.



Kumba made the suggestion during a working session in Cairo on February 26 (local time) with Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and South Sudan Nguyen Nam Duong.



He congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and extended personal congratulations to Duong on his appointment as Vietnam’s non-resident Ambassador to South Sudan.



Vietnam is now one of the most important partners in South Sudan’s foreign policy, he said, thanking Vietnam for its early recognition of South Sudan’s independence in 2011 and support for the country’s admission to the United Nations (UN).



Since 2014, Vietnam has deployed personnel to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), a contribution highly valued by other UN member states, the Government of South Sudan, and local communities.



He also expressed interest in increasing the exchange of all-level delegations and sustaining mutual support at the UN and other multilateral forums, while conveying his hope to visit Vietnam soon.



Duong, in reply, briefed the South Sudanese minister on the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, and Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements after four decades of Doi Moi (renewal).



The diplomat expressed wish to work closely with the South Sudanese side to reinforce cooperation in economy, trade, and investment, with the aim of making bilateral ties more substantive and effective in the coming years./.