South American media highlight Vietnam’s leadership restructuring for national development

Screenshot of the article on Argentina’s C3 radio channel. Photo: VNA

Media outlets across South America on April 7 carried extensive and positive coverage of Vietnam’s 16th National Assembly electing key leaders, viewing the move as a significant step in adjusting the country’s leadership structure to support long-term development.



Argentina’s leading outlet Infobae reported that Party General Secretary To Lam was elected State President for the 2026–2031 term with unanimous approval. It described the development as an important adjustment that reinforces the central role of the Party leader within the political system and facilitates the implementation of national development strategies.



Infobae noted that the consolidation of the top Party and State positions under a single leader marks a notable departure from previous arrangements, enabling greater coherence in leadership and governance. The decision also reflects a trend toward enhancing the role of the Party General Secretary and State President in setting strategic direction and coordinating development priorities.



The article also wrote that in his inaugural address to the National Assembly, the top Vietnamese leader underscored that maintaining peace and stability will remain the foremost priority, serving as the foundation for fast and sustainable growth aimed at improving living standards and ensuring that citizens fully benefit from development gains. It highlighted that in his capacity as Party chief, he has spearheaded the most extensive administrative reforms in Vietnam since the 1980s, including streamlining the state apparatus, merging ministries, adjusting administrative boundaries, and advancing key infrastructure projects. Vietnam is also pursuing a shift in its growth model, with a stronger focus on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.



The publication further emphasised his focus on enhancing economic efficiency and promoting private sector development, with the aim of moving beyond a growth model based on low-cost labour and exports. Vietnam has set a target of achieving annual economic growth of 10% or higher over the next five years.



Infobae also reported on the Vietnamese National Assembly's election of Le Minh Hung as Prime Minister for the new term.



Argentina’s C3 radio channel also covered the election of key Vietnamese leadership positions, praising the country’s anti-corruption efforts under the Party's leadership and highlighting its robust economic performance.



On the same day, Venezuela’s Telesur reported on Vietnam’s consolidation of its senior leadership, including the election of Le Minh Hung as Prime Minister. It underscored the new government’s focus on accelerating economic growth, strengthening productive forces, and pursuing GDP growth of over 10% annually. It also highlighted priorities such as digital transformation, innovation, and institutional reforms to remove administrative bottlenecks and mobilise social resources effectively, while noting the government’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and discipline, placing national interests at the forefront.



Spanish-language BRICS television also covered the developments, noting that several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, extended congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam on his election as President of Vietnam./.