Soobin, Hoa Minzy become first ambassador duo of 20th Devotion Awards

At the launch ceremony of the 20th Devotion Awards and opening of the voting portal in Ho Chi Minh City on March 5. Photo: VNA

The announcement was made at the launch ceremony and opening of the voting portal in Ho Chi Minh City on March 5. The choice of Soobin and Hoa Minzy was based on their artistic stature, creative mindset and spirit of dedication that align with the values of the Awards, helping connect them more closely with younger audiences while maintaining their professional standards.



Soobin made a strong impression at the 2025 Devotion Awards, where he achieved an impressive “hat-trick” of wins. Known for his stage presence and musical versatility, he is also recognised for taking an active role in songwriting and production. The artist has been praised for boldly blending traditional stage arts with modern genres such as Rhythm and blues (R&B) and electronic music.



Sharing his thoughts on becoming an ambassador for the Awards, Soobin said the role was a great honour and recognition of his persistent efforts in music. He pledged to accompany the organisers in spreading positive values and the spirit of dedication through music.



Meanwhile, Hoa Minzy is widely regarded as being at a peak stage in her career. At this year’s Devotion Awards, she has received nominations in three categories - Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Female Singer of the Year.



With strong vocal ability, a charming stage style and a serious artistic approach, Hoa Minzy has brought fresh vitality to northern Vietnamese folk influences within contemporary pop music. Her successful project Bac Bling is seen as a notable example of how traditional cultural elements can be creatively integrated into modern musical trends and reach a wider audience.



Hoa Minzy said contemporary music can shine even brighter when deeply rooted in national cultural heritage. The singer hoped that her role will inspire younger artists to nurture their passion while preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural identity on the regional music stage.



The pairing of Soobin and Hoa Minzy is expected to create a balanced image for the Awards, as they represent different artistic approaches but share a common aspiration to honour cultural roots. Organisers say the duo will act as a bridge, helping bring the Awards’ professional values and artistic messages closer to young audiences.



The organisers also officially opened the voting portal for the 2026 Devotion Awards via the BVOTE platform at the website giaithuongconghien2026.bvote.vn



The 20th edition features 10 categories, including Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Programme of the Year, Music Series of the Year, Album of the Year, Producer of the Year, Musician of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Female Singer of the Year and Male Singer of the Year. The organisers also revealed the top 10 nominees in each category, with nearly 60 outstanding artists, works and programmes of the past year.



The nomination voting round runs from 3:00 pm on March 5 to 11:59 pm on March 15. The entry with the most public votes will go straight to the final top five, while the other four will be selected based on combined scores from public voting and the professional council. The official shortlist will be announced on March 20, with final voting open until April 5.



The Sports Devotion Awards include four categories - Sports Figure of the Year, Sports Achievement of the Year, Young Sports Figure of the Year and Devotion Aspiration.



The 20th Devotion Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 15 in Hanoi, promising a major artistic event honouring the most outstanding creative contributions in music and sports over the past year./.