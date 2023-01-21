Son Tra peninsula – A must-see in central Da Nang city

The Government issued a plan to turn Son Tra peninsula into a nature reserve and national tourist complex which is developed toward sustainability, defense and security safeguarding, and biodiversity and environmental conservation.



Nature has generously given Son Tra a beauty and richness which can rarely be found anywhere else.



Surrounded by the sea on three sides and bordering a dense urban area on the other side, Son Tra has formed and developed a perfect wild environment. The peninsula has stunned domestic and foreign scientists with a treasure of flora and fauna.



Son Tra occupies just 0.014% of the country’s area, but is home to 37.8% of the total flora species, and nearly 9.4% of the fauna species in Vietnam.



Its diversity of flora and fauna is no less than that of other world nature preserves such as El Impenetrable and Iguazú (Argentina), Patagonia (Chile), Sable (Canada) and Kimberley (Australia) even though the areas of these preserves are hundreds, or even thousands, of times larger than Son Tra.



Scientists see Son Tra as a miniature world of the wild life on earth with 287 species, 29 of which are rare. It is also considered the kingdom of the red-shanked douc – Indochina’s endemic primate which is almost extinct. Son Tra is now home to the world’s largest population of red-shanked douc, estimated at 400 by the Douc Langur Foundation of the US. This number is estimated much higher, at 1,300, by GreenViet, a Vietnamese biodiversity conservation organisation. Son Tra is also the best and easiest place in the world to observe this animal in its natural habitat.



Son Tra forest also boasts nearly 1,000 species of flora, of which 22 are precious and rare, 143 are valuable for medical purposes, and 140 are for decoration.



Given its unique natural and geographical features, abundant flora and fauna and long-standing cultural values, the peninsula is truly a gift generously granted by nature to Da Nang in particular and Vietnam in general.



Son Tra now has its name on most world tourist maps thanks to its beautiful forests and red-shanked douc, wild clear beaches, ancient architectural structures and luxury resorts. Its legendary areas such as Ban Co (Chessboard) Peak, Nghe Cape, and Nam, Bac, But, Rang and Nom beaches, are major attractions for visitors to Da Nang.



Like world natural heritages Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh, Son Tra needs to be cared for to ensure its sustainable development. It has recently reported severe violations by those exploiting the beautiful peninsula, which have spoiled the natural landscape and seriously hurt the habitat of not only wild flora and fauna, but also the people.



The Government and the administration of Da Nang city are taking great efforts to protect Son Tra from overexploitation and ensuring its sustainable development./.