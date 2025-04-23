Soldiers joining Red Square parade in Moscow assigned tasks

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (third, left) presents gifts to the VPA's servicemen who will join a parade in Moscow’s iconic Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Russia’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (May 9). (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien on April 22 assigned tasks to the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) personnel who will join a parade in Moscow’s iconic Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Russia’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (May 9).

Chien, who is also member of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission's Standing Board, acknowledged and praised the efforts and determination of the Army Officer Training School No. 1, especially the forces giving guidance and the servicemen representing the VPA in the parade.

The participation in the Red Square parade is one of the crucial defence diplomacy activities of the VPA in 2025, he stressed, noting that it holds significant political and diplomatic importance, helping strengthen the strategic trust between the militaries of Vietnam and Russia.

It also demonstrates Vietnam's long-standing and unwavering solidarity with the countries that have supported Vietnam in its national defence and construction efforts, he added.

Vietnam's deployment of personnel to the parade is a concrete move to consistently implement its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations. (Photo: VNA)

Russia’s official invitation to Vietnam to send a delegation to participate in the military parade not only shows its respect for and high evaluation of Vietnam's role but also serves as a vivid testament to the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in defence and military technical cooperation, he went on.

Besides, he added, amid complex developments in the region and the world, Vietnam's deployment of personnel to the parade is a concrete move to consistently implement its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, while showing the country's sense of responsibility towards building and maintaining an environment of peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

Chien stressed that the presence of the VPA delegation at the parade also offers an opportunity to promote the image and position of the VPA – a revolutionary, regular, elite, and gradually modern army which stands ready to contribute to collective efforts of the international community for peace and sustainable development.

He requested the parade participants to fully uphold the noble qualities of "Uncle Ho’s soldiers", strictly observe discipline, proactively overcome difficulties, demonstrate strong determination and solidarity, and successfully fulfill the assigned duties with absolute safety in all aspects, thus popularising the image of Vietnamese servicemen in the eyes of international friends.

The official expressed his confidence that the selected officers and cadets will successfully fulfil their duties, contributing to the overall success of the parade./.