Soldiers from 30 countries to participate in Cobra Gold 2024
Within the framework of the event, the soldiers will participate in a series of joint exercises, including field combat training, cyber warfare training, humanitarian assistance and disaster response training.
According to Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Thitichai Tiantong, the drills will see the participation of warships USS Somerset and USS Miguel Keith of the US Navy.
Started in 1982, Cobra Gold is currently one of the largest and longest-running annual exercises in the Asia-Pacific region./.