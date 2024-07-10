Solar-powered lighting system developed for borders, islands

Solar-powered streetlights from the lighting project are installed for testing along a road to Mong Rong rock beach in Co To island district, Quang Ninh province. (Photo: rangdong.com.vn)

A local research team has successfully implemented an intelligent lighting system using solar energy, integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, for trial application in border and island areas which have limited infrastructure and no access to the national grid and are in dire need of effective and sustainable lighting solutions.



The project, designed and developed by a research team from Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC, has been successfully tested in various border and island areas of Vietnam. The results show that the system operates stably, providing lighting for daily activities and security while minimising environmental impact.



Dr. Nguyen Doan Ket, the head of the team, said that the system is equipped with IoT sensors to collect data on light, temperature, humidity, and battery status, with the data sent to a control centre for remote monitoring and management. AI is integrated into the system to automatically analyse the collected data, make predictions, and adjust operations, helping optimise lighting performance and extend battery life.



Key components of the system include solar panels to convert sunlight into electricity and storage batteries. Its smart controller manages and coordinates the system’s operations, and high-efficiency LED lights ensure strong illumination while saving energy.



According to Dr. Tran Thi Hanh from the Vietnam Institute of Energy Science, the project not only addresses the basic lighting needs but also paves the way for the application of renewable energy and smart technologies in other fields./.