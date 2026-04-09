Socio-economic performance high on agenda at 16th NA’s first session

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the April 9 sitting during the 16th NA's first session. Photo: VNA

The 16th National Assembly is scheduled to hear proposals and verification reports on the draft revised Law on Civil Status, the draft Laws on amendments and supplementations to the Law on Notarisation and the Law on Legal Aid; and the draft amended Law on Access to Information on April 9, as part of the agenda of its first session.



Deputies will then hold group discussions on these bills.



In the afternoon sitting, lawmakers will review a series of key reports, including a supplementary assessment of the implementation of the 2025 socio-economic development plan and state budget, as well as updates on performance in the early months of 2026. The Government will also present a proposal on the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030. These will be followed by verification reports delivered by the Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs. The session will be broadcast live on television and radio, allowing voters and the public to closely follow proceedings.



The NA is then expected to examine submissions and verification reports on the medium-term public investment plan for 2026–2030, the national financial plan, and the five-year public debt management plan for the same period. Additionally, deputies will consider a proposal for approving the 2024 state budget settlement, alongside the audit report and the corresponding verification report.



During the remainder of the afternoon, lawmakers will engage in group discussions covering a wide range of issues, including the implementation of socio-economic and budgetary plans in 2025 and early 2026, the five-year development strategy for 2026–2030, public investment and financial plan, public debt management, the 2024 state budget settlement, thrift practice and anti-wastefulness efforts in 2025, and progress in achieving national gender equality targets./.