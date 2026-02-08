Socio-economic development targets under 14th Party Congress Resolution highlighted

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the national conference disseminating and implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress in Hanoi on February 7. Photo: VNA

At the national conference disseminating and implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress on February 7, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi delivered a presentation reviewing the five-year implementation of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy (2021–2030) and the socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030.



He noted that during 2021–2025, Vietnam’s economy achieved significant results, with 22 out of 26 major socio-economic targets met or exceeded, including all social and social-security ones surpassing expectations. In 2024 and 2025, all 15 assigned targets were fulfilled or exceeded.



According to the official, the congress’s documents comprehensively assessed achievements across 10 major areas, ranging from macroeconomic stability, socio-cultural development, environmental protection, and climate change response to national defence, security, and foreign affairs.



Macroeconomic conditions remained fundamentally stable, major economic balances were guaranteed, and growth stayed relatively high compared to regional and global levels. The economy has begun restructuring toward digitalisation, green growth, diversification, improved resilience, and value-chain upgrade based on science, technology, and innovation. National defence and security continued to be strengthened, social order and safety maintained, and foreign affairs and international integration recorded important and strategic achievements.



Alongside these results, the 14th National Party Congress identified seven groups of limitations and shortcomings and drew five key lessons for the next development stage.



Regarding the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan, the Congress Resolution details five guiding viewpoints for national development in the new period, including several new approaches.



Among these guiding viewpoints, for the first time, it highlights the viewpoint of "development for stability and stability for promoting fast and sustainable development" while emphasising strategic autonomy and reform of the development model.



Environmental protection is also identified for the first time as a central task alongside economic and social development. Meanwhile, foreign affairs and international integration are elevated to a regular and key task.



Nghi noted that the overall goal is to successfully achieve the target of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and to realise the vision of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045. Key priorities include maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, ensuring fast and sustainable development alongside firmly safeguarding the Fatherland, comprehensively improving people’s living standards, and strengthening strategic autonomy, self-reliance and confidence to advance strongly in the new era of the nation.



To achieve these goals, the Resolution outlines 12 development orientations, six focal tasks, and three strategic breakthroughs, together with a plan of action specifying tasks for immediate implementation, according to the official./.