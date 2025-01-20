Soc Trang subsidises satellite fees for fishing vessels

A representative of Tran De fishing port, Soc Trang is checking fishing vessel monitoring devices (Photo; VNA)

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang is rolling out a new policy to subsidise satellite subscription fees for fishing vessel monitoring devices, part of a resolution passed in December 2024 by the provincial People's Council.

Accordingly, the policy, effective from January 2025 for two years, provides financial assistance to vessel owners, each with no more than 300,000 VND (11.84 USD) per month. Eligibility is restricted to vessels of 15 metres or more in length, registered in the province, and equipped with such monitoring devices as mandated.

Vessel owners must also present a range of required certifications, including vessel safety, registration, fishing licenses, and food safety compliance.

Subsidies will not be granted to vessels involved in illegal fishing activities, such as crossing maritime boundaries or disabling monitoring devices, except in unavoidable circumstances.

Local fishermen view the policy as a relief measure, noting that it helps reduce operating costs and encourages compliance with fishing regulations, supporting efforts to address the European Commission’s “Yellow Card” warning on Vietnamese seafood exports.

Preliminary data from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development indicates that 342 vessels in the province have qualified for the subsidy. Budget preparations have been made for 374 vessels to ensure broad coverage. The list of eligible vessels will be finalised ahead of the 2025 Lunar New Year.

Efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing have also been emphasised. Provincial authorities reported no fishing boats violating foreign waters, attributing this to enhanced enforcement, including six patrols over 155 vessels. However, some violations were detected, such as device disconnections and incomplete logbooks.

Soc Trang currently has 774 registered fishing vessels, of them 342 equipped with monitoring devices. While 560 vessels meet licensing requirements, 214 remain uncertified due to issues like technical non-compliance or prolonged inactivity./.