Soc Trang border guards actively engage in efforts to fight IUU fishing
As part of a nationwide campaign to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the Border Guard Command of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has launched a high-intensity operation starting April 25, including activities to ramp up public awareness, patrols, and inspections aimed at eradicating IUU fishing practices in coastal areas.
As part of the campaign, on April 25, the Trung Binh border post in Tran De district hosted an outreach conference attended by over 100 participants, including local fishermen, boat owners, and captains operating in the district’s coastal border region. The event focused on disseminating key regulations from the European Commission (EC) related to sustainable seafood sourcing, particularly the 14 IUU violations identified by the EC, and their potential impact on Vietnam’s seafood exports.
Participants were also briefed on the Prime Minister's Directive No. 45/CT-TTg dated December 13, 2017, which outlines urgent tasks and solutions to address the EC’s “yellow card” warning. In addition, new Decree No. 38/2024/ND-CP, effective from April 5, was introduced, detailing administrative penalties for violations in the fisheries sector.
In parallel with awareness raising efforts, the provincial Border Guard, in coordination with local border posts as well as the coast guard and fisheries surveillance forces, conducted joint patrols in the waters off Tran De and Vinh Chau districts. During these patrols, teams provided on-the-spot legal education, handed out leaflets and guidebooks, and engaged directly with fishermen and vessel operators to explain key legal obligations.
Specific focus areas included vessel registration, fisheries management, and compliance with IUU regulations. Authorities also guided boat operators on properly logging and submitting fishing records and maintaining VMS (vessel monitoring system) equipment on all offshore fishing vessels over 15 metres in length. All attendees were encouraged to sign a commitment to refrain from engaging in IUU fishing.
Colonel Pham Le Xuan Binh, Commander of the Soc Trang Border Guard Command, affirmed that in preparation for the fifth inspection by the European Commission, his force will intensify control at fishing ports and mooring sites, strictly preventing vessels lacking proper documentation or safety equipment from setting sail.
The forces are also advising local authorities to strictly handle violations to contribute to lifting the EC’s ‘yellow card’ for Vietnam’s seafood industry.
Currently, 100% of Soc Trang’s offshore fishing fleet has been equipped with VMS and is fully compliant with IUU fishing regulations. For several consecutive years, no vessel from the province has been found violating offshore fishing regulations.
On this occasion, the Soc Trang Border Guard presented local fishermen with medicine cabinets, images of President Ho Chi Minh, national flags, and life jackets./.