Snowy Sa Pa attracts crowds

Snow covers Mount Fansipan (Photo: To Ba Hieu)

Snowfall appearing on the top of Mount Fansipan, a rare phenomenon in a tropical country like Vietnam, attracted a large number of both domestic and international tourists to the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on December 29.



The snow started falling at about 3am, and stronger flurries were recorded at about 9am when many tourists were on Mount Fansipan.



According to the hydro-meteorological station in Lao Cai province, due to the influence of a severe cold snap on December 29, the province is forecast to experience heavy downpours and thunderstorms.



Located 350km northwest of Hanoi, Sa Pa is 1,600m above sea level, with an average temperature of 15-18 degree Celsius. The town is among the few locations in Vietnam where snow and ice sometimes appear in winter. The Travel, a well-known travel site in Canada, recently listed Sa Pa among the 10 most attractive snow-covered destinations in Asia./.