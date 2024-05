At 9:30 am, Saigon Jewellery Company Limited reported an increase of 500,000 VND per tael, now trading at 84.8 million VND for sellers and 87 million VND for buyers.

DOJI quoted SJC gold at 84.6- 86.1 million VND (sell - buy) per tael, up 300,000 per tael from May 6’s trade.



Bao Tin Minh Chau listed SJC gold prices at 84.75 million VND for sellers and 86.65 million VND for buyers, an increase of 400,000 and 200,000, respectively./.