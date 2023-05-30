Making news
Sixty of Vietnamese rescued from forced labour in Philippines return home
According to the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines, local authorities on May 4 rescued more than 1,000 people, including 437 Vietnamese nationals, who were forced to work at a gambling establishment in Pampanga province.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has ordered the Consular Department and the embassy to work closely with local relevant agencies to visit and assist the Vietnamese nationals and collected their information, especially those without valid travel documents.
The MoFA’s steering board for citizen protection held a meeting on May 25 to seek ways for coordinating with the Philippine side to repatriate the citizens as soon as possible.
The Consular Department and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Relations have built plans and worked with border gate authorities on the reception and hand-over of the citizens to their families and related localities.
The MoFA has demanded the Consular Department and the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines to maintain contact with Philippine authorities to safely repatriate the remainders./.