Six works win prizes in writing contest on Buddhism
The work "Tu Nha" by Quang Phuong from the central province of Thua Thien-Hue was awarded the first prize. The organiser also handed over two second and three third prizes to authors.
Initiated by the VBS's information and communication department, the contest aimed to encourage people learn about Buddhism, thus understanding more about the religion, while honouring and preserving the humane value of Buddhism.
Opened to everyone, from Buddhist monks, nuns and followers to those who are interested in Buddhism both at home and abroad from November 2, 2022 to April 30, 2023, the competition received nearly 800 entries of various forms.
As many as 30 outstanding works selected from the contest have been published on the VBS’s portal./.