Singaporean PM arrives in Hanoi, beginning official visit to Vietnam

Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong (L) and his spouse (C) arrive in Hanoi on March 25 afternoon, beginning a two-day official visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on March 25 afternoon, beginning a two-day official visit to Vietnam.



He and his entourage were welcomed at Noi Bai international airport by Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh.



Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung (R) welcomes Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his spouse at Noi Bai International Airport , Hanoi . (Photo: VNA)

This official visit to Vietnam by PM Wong takes place at a time when the two countries are working to realise cooperation potential within the framework of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was upgraded during the recent visit to Singapore by Party General Secretary To Lam.



According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh, as it takes place just over a week after Vietnam’s Party General Secretary To Lam's trip to Singapore, it is a step toward implementing the perceptions and agreements reached by the two countries' high-ranking leaders during Lam’s visit.



Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam said the major takeaway from the Vietnamese Party leader’s visit to Singapore was the reaffirmation of the nations’ collective commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation. Wong’s Hanoi schedule reflects that agenda – the ways Vietnam and Singapore can tighten their bonds of friendship to weather the storm together, build up their resilience, and emerge even stronger from current global strains./.