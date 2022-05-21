Singaporean parliament leader praised Vietnam's SEA Games organization

The Singaporean top legislator was quoted by Strait Times as speaking at a media doorstop in Hanoi on May 20 that it is really difficult to organize a major Games and amidst COVID-19, it makes it even more complicated, (there are) so many moving parts.



"To be able to do what they've done really is first class. Talking to our athletes and officials, they have felt nothing but warmth, friendship and hospitality,” said Tan, who is also President of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).



"I'm very grateful to Vietnam for hosting this and providing this blessing to all of us,” he stated.



He also called on Singaporeans to throw their full support behind the Republic's athletes taking part in the ongoing SEA Games and at international competitions beyond.



When asked for his take on Team Singapore's performance at the May 12-23 SEA Games, he stressed the need for the athletes, who have yielded 47 gold medals so far, to get the backing they need from their countrymen.



"We are all a part of the broader Team Singapore, and it's really important for us to back (national athletes) and cheer them on," he said.



SEA Games 31 is taking place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities until May 23. This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the Games, after the first in 2003./.