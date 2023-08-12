Singaporean firm invests 100 million USD in Nam Dinh

The deal was signed with the Dai Phong infrastructure development joint stock company.



The project will cover 4ha at the My Thuan Industrial Park. Its construction will be carried out in five years, starting in 2024. The factory is expected to manufacture the first products after 15 months, according to an executive of Sunrise Material.



Chairman of the Nam Dinh People’s Committee Pham Dinh Nghi said this is a big project demonstrating the province’s success in investment attraction, especially in high technology and environmentally friendly sectors.



Nam Dinh pledges the best possible conditions to help the businesses address any obstacles to the construction and operation of the project, he added.



Founded in 2004, Sunrise Material is specialised in researching, producing, and supply hi-tech polymer wrap film, especially for food packaging. Its production is sold in over 60 countries around the world./.