Sin Suoi Ho village proud to receive ASEAN Community Tourism Award

Tourists explore the primeval forest and the Heart waterfall in Sin Suoi Ho. Photo: Nguyen Luan / VNP

The Sin Suoi Ho commune in Phong Tho district, the northern province of Lai Chau, held a ceremony to announce the ASEAN’s recognition of the Sin Suoi Ho village in the commune as an attractive community-based tourism area.



On February 5, 2023, at the International Tourism Fair Forum in the city of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, the community tourist site in Sin Suoi Ho village was selected as a winner of ASEAN Community Tourism Awards in 2022.



Sin Suoi Ho commune is home to 944 households with over 5,100 people, 71% of whom are of Mong ethnic group and 27% are Dao. It has a cool climate all year round and friendly and hospitable people who actively protect the environment and nature.



People in Sin Suoi Ho village mainly live on agricultural production, including cardamom, fruit trees, livestock and poultry, and orchids, as well as providing tourism services.



In June 2015, Sin Suoi Ho village was recognised by the People's Committee of Lai Chau province as a community-based tourist destination.



It was ranked by the Vietnam Tourism Association as one of the four most attractive community-based tourist attractions in Vietnam in 2020.



Currently, the Sin Suoi Ho community tourism village has 20 households providing homestay services and one cooperative. The village can host over 300 visitors every day.



From 2015 up to now, on average, each year the community tourist attraction in Sin Suoi Ho Village welcomes over 20,000 domestic and international tourists./.