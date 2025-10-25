Signing ceremony of UN Convention against Cybercrime solemnly opens in Hanoi

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong (centre, first row), United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (fifth from left) and heads of delegations at the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The Signing Ceremony and the High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) were solemnly held at the National Convention Centre with the theme "Countering Cybercrime – Sharing Responsibility – Securing our Future”.

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong chaired the ceremony with the participation of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders and high-level representatives of about 110 countries and many international organisations, including UN agencies, regional organisations, financial institutions, and many experts and scholars in the field of cybersecurity and international law.

Before the opening session, President Cuong chaired the official welcome ceremony and took a group photo with the heads of delegations attending the Signing Ceremony and the High-Level Conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime. He and the delegates visited the photo exhibition organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) introducing Vietnam, its people and development achievements, as well as the country’s positive contributions to the activities of the United Nations, and the Vietnam - United Nations relationship.

President Cuong and UN Secretary-General Guterres will deliver opening speeches and then representatives of 60 countries will participate in signing the Hanoi Convention at an official ceremony run by the United Nations Office for Legal Affairs (OLA).

The United Nations Convention against Cybercrime was initiated by the United Nations in 2019, stemming from the urgent need to build a comprehensive legal framework to address global challenges in non-traditional security, climate change and sustainable development. After five years of negotiations, the United Nations General Assembly officially approved the convention by consensus on December 24, 2024.

The convention, consisting of nine chapters and 71 articles, provides a comprehensive approach to preventing and combating the global scourge of cybercrime and upholding human rights principles. It addresses technical and legal challenges by adapting traditional criminal investigation methods to the information and communications technology environment, while enhancing international cooperation./.