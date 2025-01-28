Significance of Tet

Lunar New Year (Tet) is the largest festival in Vietnam's traditional celebrations, marking the transition between the old year and the new one. It is a moment that signifies the changing cycle of the heavens, earth, and all living things.

Lunar New Year in Vietnam reflects the enduring cycle of life and the human aspiration for harmony between Heaven, Earth, and Humankind. It symbolises the relationship between humans and nature, deeply rooted in agricultural culture; the bond in families and villages in the spirit of community; and the sacred, profound beliefs in spiritual life.

Tet also represents the connection between heaven, earth, humans, and deities. From the perspective of the relationship between humans and nature, Tet is aligned with the cycle of the universe, represented by the changing seasons of Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. This holds special significance for a society where the economy is still predominantly based on agriculture.

For farmers, Tet is also a time to honour deities associated with the prosperity or loss of the harvest, such as the Earth God, Rain God, Thunder God, Water God, and Sun God. It is a moment to express gratitude towards the animals, plants, and elements that have supported and sustained them, from the rice grains to the cattle, livestock, and poultry, during the course of the year.

Every year, as Tet approaches, Vietnamese people, regardless of their profession or where they are, eagerly look forward to returning to their homes for the three days of Tet. It is a time for practising the tradition of worshipping ancestors, reliving cherished memories from childhood, and experiencing the warmth of family reunions. "Going home for Tet" is not just a simple journey, it is a pilgrimage to one's roots, to the place where they were born and raised.

For the Vietnamese, Tet is a time for reunion and togetherness, where family and community ties are strengthened, creating shared values across society.

Tet is also a time to reunite with those who have passed away. On the evening of the 30th, just before the New Year’s Eve, families light incense to invite the spirits of ancestors and deceased loved ones to join them for a meal and celebrate Tet together. In every Vietnamese household, the ancestor altar holds significant importance. During Tet, the altar is a symbol of respect and remembrance for ancestors and deceased loved ones, with carefully selected five-fruit trays and offerings of traditional foods that the departed once enjoyed.

Throughout the Tet period, the incense smoke on the ancestor altar merges with the sacred atmosphere of the universe, bringing family members closer together than ever before. After Tet, life begins a new cycle, and people return to their everyday routines, carrying the warmth and love of family from the Tet days to face the joys and challenges of the year ahead.

Vietnamese people believe that the joyous first days of the year signal a prosperous year ahead. The passing of the old year leaves behind bad luck, and the new year brings hope and optimism. If the previous year was lucky, that luck is believed to carry over into the next. In this sense, Tet is a day filled with optimism and hope for the future./.